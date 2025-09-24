Kyle Schwarber and Phillies bash eight homers to clinch first-round bye with 11-1 win vs. Marlins

Last Sunday, Bryce Harper stood at his locker after a game in Arizona and highlighted the only team goal left for the Phillies to achieve in the regular season.

“I want to clinch the bye,” he said. “For sure.”

Three nights later, his teammates delivered.

In the most emphatic way imaginable.

With Harper out sick Wednesday night — and J.T. Realmuto (bruised right index finger) and Trea Turner (strained right hamstring) sidelined — what remained of the Phillies’ lineup set a franchise record with eight — count ‘em, eight! — home runs in an 11-1 clock-cleaning of the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

How’s that for a way to lock up the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs? The Phillies will get a bye in the wild-card round, a best-of-three trapdoor best avoided by a 93-win division champion, and open the division series at home on Oct. 4.

The most impressive feat? Take your pick.

Schwarber smashed his 55th and 56th home runs of the season, leaving him two shy of matching Ryan Howard’s single-season franchise record with four games still to go. He also his his 23rd against a lefty, the most in a season by a left-handed hitter. Edmundo Sosa, back after 12 days on the injured list with a strained right groin, and went deep three times, his first career multihomer game. Bryson Stott golfed a 441-footer to right-center field, the longest homer of his career.

Alec Bohm continued his torrid stretch since returning from the injured list last weekend by hitting his first homer at home since … checks notes … July 5. Rookie infielder Otto Kemp got in on the act, too, with a missile into the left-field seats, the third of four homers in the Phillies’ five-run seventh inning.

It’s a wonder third base coach Dusty Wathan didn’t have a bruise from all the handshakes and high-fives.

Every Schwarber at-bat this week is not to be missed, but never more than after his titanic 468-foot blast into the second deck in right field in the seventh inning. So, 36,816 paying customers who waited out the late-afternoon rain stood in the eighth inning when he came to the plate in the eighth against Marlins outfielder Javier Sanoja.

But Schwarber, self-deprecating as ever when he hangs his head over struggling to hit position players, blooped a pop-up to left field that fell in for a single.

Oh well. No. 57 will have to wait.

Sosa became the 24th player in the Phillies’ 143-season history to hit at least three homers in a game — and they came against three different pitchers. He took lefty Ryan Weathers deep in the fourth inning and righties Lake Bachar and Valente Bellozo in the fifth and seventh, respectively.

The third homer, which set the Phillies’ record, landed in the outstretched arms of a fan in left field but cleared the wall. Sosa stopped and rather hilariously backed into second base and waited for the umpires to confer and rule it a home run.

The beneficiary of all the homers: Jesús Luzardo, who set a few personal milestones of his own. In his final regular-season start, he went seven innings to eclipse his career-high with 183⅔. And he struck out 10 batters, giving him a career-best 216.

Imagine predicting those numbers in December after the Phillies traded for Luzardo from the Marlins.

Rob Thomson can’t.

“He’s had a really, really good year,” the manager said before the game. “I didn’t quite expect this. He’s going to surpass his innings for a year and surpass strikeouts for a year. Career-highs in both. So, he’s just done a great job. Great pickup.”

The Phillies will have time now to decide how to arrange their rotation for the division series. Surely, Luzardo will be in it.

“We’ll see who we play,” Thomson said.

After a power display for the ages, the Phillies can let their potential opponents duke it out in the wild-card series.