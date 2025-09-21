Ranger Suárez delivers a rare dud as Phillies lose game and series to the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Ranger Suárez didn’t look back.

Certainly not at the pitch, a slider that hung over the plate before it touched down in the right-field bleachers for a game-breaking three-run homer in the second inning Sunday.

But there wasn’t much point for Suárez to dissect a lot of anything else from a dud in the desert. After giving up a total of six runs in his previous six starts, he allowed six through the first two innings of the Phillies’ 9-2 drubbing by the Diamondbacks.

If ever there was a start to forget, this was it.

The Phillies (92-64) went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 13 men on base en route to dropping their first series since the Aug. 25-27 sweep by the Mets in New York. But with six regular-season games left — all at home, against the playing-out-the-string Marlins and Twins — they maintained a four-game lead over the Dodgers (plus the tiebreaker) for the No. 2 seed in the National League — and a bye through the treacherous wild-card round.

All that matters, then, is staying healthy. So as long as what happened in Arizona stays in Arizona, it will be the furthest thing from anyone’s mind in two weeks when Suárez takes the mound in a divisional round game.

Still, it did happen. Suárez yielded eight hits, the loudest courtesy of Corbin Carroll’s three-run homer. But the Diamondbacks’ five-run second inning began innocently enough against the bottom of the order.

Tim Tawa reached on an infield single before Jordan Lawlar worked an eight-pitch walk. Jorge Barrosa, the No. 9 hitter, tapped a bunt single to third base before leadoff man Ketel Marte rifled a two-run single up the middle.

Suárez threw a first-pitch strike to Carroll, then got him to try to chase a high fastball. No luck. After Carroll teed off on the slider, Suárez took a few steps off the mound and asked for a new ball, never looking behind him.

Why bother? After trading pitcher Merrill Kelly and sluggers Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor at the July 31 deadline, the Diamondbacks (79-77) are improbably still in the wild-card race, with the free-falling Mets giving them life.

The Mets lost again at home even before the Diamondbacks and Phillies took the field for their series finale. And with the victory, Arizona is one game behind the Mets and a half-game behind the Reds in what could be a photo finish for the last NL wild card.

Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodríguez scattered six hits and shut out the Phillies for six innings. The Phillies finally broke through in the eighth on an RBI single by Nick Castellanos and Weston Wilson’s bases-loaded, two-out walk.

One constant for the Phillies throughout the series: Alec Bohm.

Bohm returned from the injured list Friday and notched two hits. He homered Saturday, then picked up four hits Sunday. Overall, he went 8-for-13 in the three games.

Maybe that’s something worth remembering if the Phillies get on a roll in October.