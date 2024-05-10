Ranger Suárez throws seven scoreless innings in Phillies’ 8-2 blowout win vs. Miami Marlins

MIAMI — The Phillies embarked on this road trip knowing full well that they’d be facing four lefties over their first four games. For a lineup that is heavy on lefty power hitters, that might not seem like the best thing. But on Friday night, in an 8-2 win over the Miami Marlins, it was far from a problem.

Trevor Rogers took the mound for Miami. He entered the game with a 6.15 ERA, and by the time he left, it raised to 6.57. Rogers threw 81 pitches through 3⅓ innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits, with two walks and three strikeouts. He allowed one home run, a solo opposite-field shot hit by Nick Castellanos to lead off the second.

The Phillies piled on from there. They scored three runs (two earned) on six hits off the Marlins’ relievers, finishing their day with 15 hits and those eight runs. Eight out of the nine hitters in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit.

At 10-30, the Marlins are not a formidable opponent. But the Phillies haven’t always shown an ability to beat bad teams, especially on the road. This year, they’ve been able to with ease.

More than a few of the Phillies’ hits on Friday night came from bench players. Cristian Pache went 2-for-5, and Edmundo Sosa went 1-for-3. Johan Rojas, who entered the game batting .115/.148/.231 over his last seven games, had his best offensive night in a while and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Rojas’ RBI single in the second inning — which came off of his bat at 110.4 mph — was the hardest hit of his career. He hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning, a solo shot that traveled 388 feet.

The Phillies’ lefties didn’t have trouble with Rogers or the rest of the Marlins’ pitching staff, either. Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5, and Bryce Harper went 2-for-4.

The offensive shellacking almost overshadowed Ranger Suárez, who quietly spun seven scoreless innings, allowing two walks and three hits with nine strikeouts. Suárez now has a 1.50 ERA and a 7-0 record through eight starts. He’s allowed only eight walks over that span.

Gregory Soto pitched the eighth, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. José Alvarado pitched the ninth, inducing a lineout — thanks to a great running grab from Castellanos — a groundout, and a strikeout. The Phillies are now 27-12.