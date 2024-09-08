Phillies get mauled by the Marlins as their latest fifth starter gets shelled

MIAMI — Given their vista from atop the standings, it would be easy for the Phillies to wave off their lack of a passable No. 5 starter as merely a regular-season nuisance.

After all, they won’t need more than four starters in the playoffs.

But there was Rob Thomson, sitting in the manager’s office Sunday and emphasizing the significance of not only winning the division but also finishing with the best record in baseball to gain home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

“That one [extra] game [at home] in the World Series,” Thomson said, “can really be the difference-maker.”

In that case, the Phillies have a real problem every fifth game.

Because when Taijuan Walker, Michael Mercado, Tyler Phillips, and now, Seth Johnson make a start, the Phillies don’t have much of a chance. Johnson became the latest to take the fifth-starter baton, and in his major-league debut, the 25-year-old righty recorded fewer outs (seven) than runs allowed (nine) in a 10-1 trouncing by the last-place Marlins.

“Got some things to work on, some things to clean up,” Johnson said after allowing the most runs by a Phillies starter in his first major-league start since Michael Plassmeyer (nine) last Sept. 30. “Wish it went a little bit better. But still grateful for the opportunity.”

Johnson probably won’t get another this season. Thomson said after the game that the Phillies hadn’t discussed what to do when the No. 5 spot comes around again, although he all but ruled out using an off-day Thursday to bring back the other starters on four days’ rest.

Left-hander Kolby Allard is eligible to be recalled from triple-A this week and could start Saturday at home against the Mets.

Johnson might not have been the choice even if his debut hadn’t been such a nightmare. He has pitched more than 90 innings in his first full season back from Tommy John elbow surgery. The Phillies didn’t expect to call him up in the first place. But they didn’t want to stick with Phillips after he didn’t make it out of the first inning last week in Toronto.

So, after giving up eight hits and three walks to 18 hitters and dropping the Phillies down a 10-0 well, Johnson was lifted with one out in the third inning. When Thomson went to the mound, the lights at loanDepot Park were turned down. Given the score, it was apropos.

But after returning to the dugout, Johnson got a pep talk from Thomson.

“Just told him that he’s got good stuff,” Thomson said. “Because he does. It’s his first start in the big leagues. I’m sure at some point he’s going to get another one.”

Johnson threw predominantly fastballs and sliders, most of which were up in the zone. And he gave up a lot of hard contact. Connor Norby tattooed a two-run homer in the first inning. Five consecutive Marlins got hits in a seven-run third, with Nick Fortes knocking out Johnson with a two-run double.

“You can pitch up, but you better pitch up-up. And he wasn’t getting the ball there,” Thomson said. “I felt bad for him.”

So, after winning the first two games of the four-game series — and by a 21-4 margin, no less — the Phillies settled for a split. They remain in command of the NL East, leading the Mets and Braves by seven games with 19 to play. They also have a three-game cushion over the Brewers for a bye in the first-round of the playoffs.

Just don’t tell Bryce Harper.

“This division ain’t close to being done,” Harper said. “There’s two good teams behind us. We’re going to play the Mets a couple times. We’ve got to keep rolling. Can’t really worry about the magic number or anything like that. The magic number is nothing to worry about when it’s over 10 games. Just got to keep going, keep grinding.”

(The Phillies’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 13, by the way.)

Harper winced on a swing at a changeup in the first inning from Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, who didn’t allow a hit until the sixth. Harper has been playing through a sore right elbow and wrist. But the Phillies trust him to raise his hand when he needs a rest, and he started (albeit as the designated hitter) for the 46th time in 47 games since the All-Star break.

“I’m going to swing and miss and it’s going to hurt,” Harper said. “You’re going to see it probably for the rest of the year. Just one of those things. Get it healthy in the offseason. You’re going to see it again probably a couple more times before the end of the year.”

The Phillies will have to use a No. 5 starter a few more times, too. After Saturday, that spot in the rotation will come up Sept. 19 against the Mets in New York and Sept. 24 at home against the Cubs.

Spencer Turnbull began the season as the No. 5 starter and posted a 1.78 ERA in seven starts. But he strained his shoulder in early June and has been sidelined ever since. There isn’t time before the end of the season for him to build up the arm strength to start, if he even pitches again this year.

The Phillies’ other No. 5 starters — Walker, Mercado, Phillips, Allard, and now, Johnson — have made a total of 26 starts and posted a cumulative 7.07 ERA.

None is expected to touch the ball in October. But what if the lack of a competent No. 5 starter keeps the Phillies from locking up home-field advantage?

Then, a regular-season nuisance could make the road to a World Series more difficult.