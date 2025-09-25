Walker Buehler throws five scoreless innings as Phillies finish off the Marlins for series win

After Walker Buehler threw his 74th and final pitch against the Marlins — a sweeper that Agustín Ramírez lifted to left field for a flyout — his night wasn’t over.

Buehler had just completed five scoreless innings in the Phillies’ 1-0 rain-interrupted win over Miami. But when Taijuan Walker entered the game in the sixth, Buehler jogged back out to the bullpen to throw some more pitches.

It’s common to see starting pitchers head to the bullpen to reach a certain pitch count following a spring training outing, but not so much in late September. With playoff roster decisions looming, though, Buehler is getting as much work in as he can.

“I think every pitch in the playoffs is a little bit more,” Buehler said. “I think if you throw 100 [pitches] during the regular season, you’re ready to throw 75 or 80 in the playoffs.”

Buehler speaks from experience, having won two World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last year, he threw the clinching pitch in the ninth inning of Game 5 against the New York Yankees to earn his second championship ring.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox in August after pitching to a 5.45 ERA and losing his spot in Boston’s rotation. But since joining the Phillies, it’s been a different story. In 13⅔ innings with his new team, Buehler has a 0.66 ERA across two starts and one relief appearance.

Buehler has worked his way out of a few jams to maintain those numbers. He struggled with his command at times and allowed some traffic on the bases Thursday night with three walks and three hits. He was helped out by a pair of double plays and J.T. Realmuto catching Jakob Marsee stealing in the first inning.

But he also helped himself out. In the third inning, Buehler walked Xavier Edwards to load the bases for Liam Hicks with two out. Buehler took the Marlins catcher to a 2-2 count, and then pulled out a changeup, which Hicks popped up to end the inning.

Buehler’s changeup isn’t one of the seven pitches in his arsenal he turns to often. But on Thursday, he gained some confidence with it.

“A night like tonight, for me, is a huge step forward and something that I can build off of,” Buehler said. “It’s a work day. I think any major league team can kill you and take you out of the game, but to be able to make some pitches in big spots, I think was huge for me, especially with the changeup.”

Meanwhile, the Phillies offense struggled with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-10 in those situations. But they needed just one run for the series win, which came on an RBI groundout from Alec Bohm in the first inning, scoring Harrison Bader from third.

Walker followed up Buehler’s performance with two scoreless frames. He also escaped a jam in the sixth, allowing Edwards and Hicks to reach on a walk and a single. But Walker retired the next three batters to strand both of them.

“Three strikeouts from Taijuan, which that was encouraging to me,” said manager Rob Thomson. “He missed some bats. Split was really good.”

Matt Strahm pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Jhoan Duran was warming before a rain delay was called in the bottom of the eighth, but Rob Thomson brought in David Robertson for the ninth after Duran sat for an hour. Robertson tossed a scoreless frame to seal it.

Realmuto was busy behind the plate in his return to the lineup after missing a game with a bruised index finger. In addition to throwing out Marsee, he made two putouts on foul balls. Bryce Harper also returned after sitting out two games with illness and went 1-for-4.

Max Kepler was removed from the game following the rain delay due to illness. Nick Castellanos took over in right field.

One final regular season series against the Minnesota Twins now stands between the Phillies and the playoffs. They will need just three starting pitchers for the National League Division Series. Buehler will accept any role.

“That’s above my pay grade, man,” Buehler said. “I’m here to win a world title, and whatever kind of piece I can be in that, from a starting pitcher to a cheerleader, I really don’t care.

“I haven’t been here very long, but I’ve really enjoyed this team. And the next time we celebrate, I want to feel like I was a part of it, whatever they ask me to do.”