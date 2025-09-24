12 places to buy Phillies Red October merch from Philly creators

With Red October approaching, fans face the eternal question: stick with the lucky jersey, dust off old World Series merch, or refresh their look with new gear from Philly designers?

The Phillies begin their playoff run in October with the National League Division Series, when Citizens Bank Park transforms into a sea of red. In anticipation, across the city, artists and brands are rolling out fresh designs and reviving classics to keep the postseason energy alive from the couch to the barstool to the stands.

Advertisement

Here are some local artists offering Phillies gear for playoff season.

Jay Pross’ Art History 101 streetwear brand has been repped by everyone from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to thousands of Philly fans. With new designs rolled out regularly, there are hundreds of tees, hoodies, and hats sporting Pross’ designs, like comic book hero Kyle Schwarber and Phanatic Godzilla.

🌐 arthistory101.com

Dhwani Saraiya has won over everyone from Sixers president Daryl Morey to Nick Foles, and even has a mural at Citizens Bank Park. Her Phillies merch is one-of-a-kind and available on Etsy, while her art is on display at the Two Street Club through September.

🌐 etsy.com/shop/dsaraiyart, 📷 @dsaraiyart

Known for its hand-dyed, tongue-in-cheek Philly sports gear in bold colors and fonts, Dye Hard Philly releases merch in small batches. Fans should check Instagram for the latest drops, including a Red October collection of baseball caps with Phillies-themed phrases.

📷 @dyehardphilly

A Phillies merchandise brand with a deep love for Philadelphia sports history and raising money for local causes, usually alongside Phillies legend Charlie Manuel. One of the brand’s biggest fans is Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who is known to wear Hog Island Press shirts during game warmups. Explore their collection of new Red October merch or their dozens of other artistic, stylish designs.

🌐 hogislandpress.com, 📷 @hog.island.press

Olivia Smith’s contour drawings, often embossed in flames or ornate calligraphy, are so popular that even Kyle Schwarber dresses his kids in Smith’s shirts for game day. For the Philly sports superfan, there’s the Brotherly Love tee featuring Bryce Harper wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey or the Phillie Phanatic repping an Eagles jersey. And after Nick Castellanos’ 250th home run last week, the “Nasty Casty” shirt may be the one to grab.

🌐 etsy.com/shop/oliviahsmithdesign, 📷 @oliviahsmithdesign

Julia Swahl stitches minimalist embroidery onto heavyweight cotton tees, pullovers and jerseys. The look is more comfortable fashion than tailgate-ready. Come dressed to impress at Citizens Bank Park in onethread’s “Philadelphia Fightins” crew neck and cream-and-maroon “Phila” jersey.

🌐 onethreadllc.com, 📷 @onethreadd

Paul Carpenter takes the hottest players and fan-favorite moments and transforms them into collages of Philly sports history. His newest release honors Schwarber’s electric year as the All-Star MVP and one of the top three hitters in MLB, with a “Schwarbomb” T-shirt highlighting Schwarber’s powerful swing against a Philadelphia skyline backdrop.

🌐 shoppaulcarpenterart.com, 📷 @paulcarpenterart

Phillygoat is an online emporium of Philly sports merch, with enough tops, pants, hats, socks and shoes for a fan to build a whole wardrobe. There are wholesome designs celebrating the American pastime and tributes to former Phillies first baseman and current color commentator John Kruk. But it would be remiss to ignore the tongue-in-cheek options like “Bring Back Dollar Dog Night” and Jhoan Durán’s “The Durantula” shirts.

🌐 phillygoat.com, 📷 @phillygoatco

A women-owned sports brand from two Philly-born friends wanting to share their love of the city through designs. Philly Shirt Shop has dozens of clothing items spanning the city’s sports teams with several Phillies-themed merch for Red October. Think the Phanatic reimagined as The Shining’s Jack Nicholson, or “The Nightmare on Broad Street” with Freddy Krueger swapped for the big green mascot.

🌐 phillyshirtshop.com, 📷 @phillyshirtshop

Philly Sports Shirts’ clothing collection is designed by local artists and spans modern, flashy designs to nostalgic retro looks with something for everyone. The Phillies collection of shirts will have heads turning with comic transformations of Phillies all stars into superherolike figures, crushing flaming baseballs out of CBP and Alec Bohm dropping bombs. Even Eagles players Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean reps their gear.

🌐 phillysportsshirts.com, 📷 @phillysportsshirts

Philadelphia’s premier vintage sports clothing and streetwear store, located in Center City, will have fans decked out in endearing designs like Phillies ice cream helmet shirts and vintage Phillies hats.

🌐 shibevintagesports.com, 📷 @shibevintagesports

Veterans Shirtium, just like its namesake in honor of the former Phillies stadium, is dripping in nostalgia for Philly sports throughout history. Phillies satin jackets, “Ring the Bell” five-panel hats, and a raunchy Phillie Phanatic shirt reimagined into Nirvana’s Nevermind album cover.

🌐 veteransshirtium.com, 📷 @veteransshirtium