Against the Marlins, the hardest-hit ball allowed by Eflin came on his 108th pitch, the most he’d thrown in a game since May 11. After using seven relievers over 11 shutout innings of a 15-inning victory Friday night, and with the Phillies planning to piece together Sunday’s series finale with a crew of relievers, Kapler pushed Eflin to the brink. He responded by becoming the first Phillies starter to pitch into the eighth inning of a game since ace Aaron Nola on July 2 and didn’t falter until Todd Walker’s two-run homer in the eighth, by which time the Phillies had a 9-1 lead.