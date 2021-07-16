The ground ball left Travis Jankowski’s bat Friday afternoon at just 64.9 mph after he was jammed by an inside fastball in the first inning of a 5-2 win.

The only thing Jankowski could do was hit it on the ground, which he did by trickling the baseball down the first-base line and out of the reach of Miami first-baseman Jesús Aguilar. The slow-moving grounder rolled into right field and Jankowski, who is having an unlikely impact this season, pulled into second for a just as unlikely three-run double.

Forget that it was the slowest three-run hit this season in the major leagues. The Phillies - and Jankowski - were happy to take it as they started off the second half by winning the first game of a doubleheader. Jankowski drove in a career-high four runs while starting in center for the injured Odubel Herrera. Once again, Jankowski took advantage of the chances that were presented to him.

The Phillies signed the 30-year-old in February to a minor-league deal and it seemed more likely that Jankowski would be spending his summer in Allentown. He’s carved a valuable role in recent weeks with the Phillies, the team he grew up rooting for in Lancaster County.

Jankowski has 14 hits this season in 30 at-bats and has started games in all three outfield positions. He’s been a solid bench player who can start when needed. That didn’t seem likely when the Phillies added him this winter.

Torreyes can pick it

Four weeks before the Phillies signed Jankowski, they brought back Ronald Torreyes on a minor-league deal. Like Jankowski, Torreyes seemed headed for triple A. And like Jankowski, he’s played himself into a nice role with the Phillies.

That continued on Friday with an RBI single in the third and a diving stop in the fifth that may have changed the game.

Torreyes snared a sharply-hit grounder by Garrett Cooper and threw to second to start an inning-ending double play. Jean Segura finished the play with a strong throw to first, but it would not have been possible without Torreyes’ stop. It’s hard to imagine another Phillies third baseman making that play.

For starters

Matt Moore didn’t give the Phillies five innings but he did limit the damage to just two runs as he struck out his most batters in a game since 2017. Moore struck out nine, walked none, and allowed two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Moore has allowed six runs in 17 2/3 innings since returning from the injured list and the Phillies have won all four of his starts. The pitcher has been much more serviceable since a back injury cost him a month than he was at the start of the season.