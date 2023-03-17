Phillies 8, Blue Jays 1: Reliever? Starter? Matt Strahm is up for anything

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A few days ago, the Phillies briefed lefty reliever Matt Strahm on their plan to have him start Friday, a precursor to a possible multi-inning hybrid role on the pitching staff.

“Well,” Strahm told pitching coach Caleb Cotham, “if I ever start, just know those other four days I’ll be down in the bullpen.”

He was only half-kidding.

The Phillies signed Strahm to a two-year, $15 million contract in December to get important late-inning outs. Their needs have changed. Not only did they trade for power-armed lefty Gregory Soto in January, but the starting depth took a hit recently with injuries to Andrew Painter (elbow), Nick Nelson (hamstring), and Christopher Sánchez (triceps).

Strahm, 31, has been a starter before. And facing the Blue Jays in a split-squad 8-1 victory on Friday, he displayed a five-pitch repertoire that is atypical for a reliever. He threw fastballs, sliders, sinkers, and changeups — 27 pitches, in all — and retired six of seven batters in two scoreless innings.

It’s easy to see the Phillies asking Strahm to pitch multiple innings to start a game. Manager Rob Thomson outlined a hypothetical scenario in which Strahm enters in the fifth inning with the Phillies trailing by two runs, gives them a chance to take the lead, and works into the seventh.

Everything is on the table, and Strahm is up for it.

“I love both of them,” Strahm said of relieving and starting. “You can’t replicate the adrenaline rush of the seventh inning and that phone ringing. I get goosebumps just talking about it. That’s what gets me going. I love that part.

“But showing up to the yard and challenging guys two or three times through the lineup, the best [hitters] in the world, you can hang your hat on that, too. Six innings, a quality start, that’s something to pound your chest about, too.”

Meanwhile, in Clearwater: Left-hander Bailey Falter had his best start yet, allowing one run on three hits and completing five innings in a 4-2 victory over the Jays. ... Rhys Hoskins homered on his 30th birthday.

At the plate: It was another good day in the five-way competition for the final two bench spots. In Dunedin, Jake Cave (15-for-32) notched three hits and three RBIs, Kody Clemens (10-for-31) hit an opposite-field homer against Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi, and Scott Kingery (13-for-30) singled. In Clearwater, Darick Hall (11-for-37) picked up another hit, while Dalton Guthrie (8-for-32) doubled.

What stood out: Outfield prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. came over from minor-league camp and hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the game in Clearwater. ... In Dunedin, third baseman Alec Bohm ranged to his right, fielded a ball on his backhand, and made a cross-body throw to force a runner at second.

Quotable: “We petitioned the league if we could carry 30 players this year. We haven’t heard back from them on that.” — Thomson on choosing from among the hot-hitting bench candidates

On deck: Top prospect Mick Abel will return from minor league camp to start at 6:05 p.m. Saturday against the Braves in North Port, Fla. Bohm and Brandon Marsh will headline the travel roster.