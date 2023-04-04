Phillies’ Matt Strahm plans to bring a ‘reliever’s mentality’ to his turn as a starter

NEW YORK — In the eighth inning of the Phillies’ opening day game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, J.T. Realmuto stuck out his mitt to receive Matt Strahm’s third pitch of the night. The count was 1-1 and Rangers center fielder Bubba Thomson was at the plate. As Strahm released the ball out of his left hand, Realmuto heard a loud scream.

He quickly realized it was his reliever. Strahm’s pitch, a four-seam fastball, landed outside of the strike zone, but was called a strike. Realmuto didn’t understand what the issue was.

“He told me he didn’t put it where he wanted to,” Realmuto said. “I’m not going to say what he said, but he made it very clear that he wasn’t happy with himself. I was like, ‘Dude, it was a strike.’”

» READ MORE: Phillies vs. Yankees prediction: Bet on a slugfest Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium

Advertisement

Realmuto likes to joke about Strahm’s competitive spirit, but he also believes it is an asset. So does Strahm, who signed a two-year deal with the Phillies this offseason. He said it is what makes him an effective reliever. He said he pitches “gas pedal to the floor.”

“Once the gas tank is empty, it’s empty, but I’ll go out and push the car if I have to,” Strahm said.

This type of mentality isn’t atypical for relievers. It is more atypical for starters, which is notable, because starting Tuesday night against the Yankees, Strahm will be pitching out of the Phillies’ rotation. This isn’t a new role for him. He pitched out of the rotation in double A, and started 16 games for the Padres in 2019. But when he takes the mound at Yankee Stadium, it will be Strahm’s first time starting in two years.

That might be a tough ask for some relievers, but not so much for Strahm, who throws five pitches. Nevertheless, this wasn’t a role he was expecting to have in 2023. The Phillies started building Strahm up as a starter around mid-March, when Ranger Suárez returned from the World Baseball Classic with a left elbow strain. He is still weeks from returning to the big-league club. Strahm will fill his spot for the foreseeable future.

He plans to bring a “reliever’s mentality” to his starts. Strahm learned a lot about what not to do when he pitched out of the Padres’ rotation in 2019. He went into games trying to save certain pitches for the later innings. It did not work for him.

In Strahm’s first game of the 2019 season, he faced Diamondbacks right fielder Adam Jones in the first inning. He took Jones to a 0-2 count, and then threw him a 92 mph fastball, which Jones launched into the left field stands.

» READ MORE: Phillies pitching prospect Griff McGarry won’t start season on time; Yunior Marté sent down

He finished his day with a 16.88 ERA in 2⅔ innings. He finished his season with a 5.29 ERA in his 16 starts.

“I got hit in the teeth real early, and it was like, ‘Dude you can’t do that,” Strahm said. “’It’s got to be Matt Strahm from the get-go. You can’t be trying to save anything.’ I knew in the first inning I should have been at 94 or 95 mph. The conviction wasn’t there (against Jones).

“I felt like in 2019, when I did start, I almost handcuffed myself earlier in games trying to save my slider or save my cutter for the next time through. I worried about setting up at-bats later in the game. I don’t throw scouting reports out the window but this game is so hard… I mean, we watch it in batting practice. Guys get out seven times out of 10 in batting practice. So why am I going to dive into all of this and get it in my head when I know if I compete with what I got, the odds are in my favor. To me, it’s the difference between ‘I’m going to get you here’ versus ‘I’m going to try to put the ball here.’”

Strahm is excited for the opportunity to start again. It’s a different kind of adrenaline rush; the ability to face a hitter two, or maybe three times. It’s a challenge, and as a competitor, he loves that. Strahm said he was raised that way.

He grew up in West Fargo, North Dakota, in a household that relished competition. He didn’t score a basket on his father in the driveway until he was 13 years old. When he was 10 years old, he ended up in the emergency room because of a game of musical chairs gone wrong.

Strahm and his mother, Linda, were fighting for the last chair. He accidentally caught his arm in the spokes, and separated his elbow. The doctors were understandably concerned.

“They kept asking me if I was safe at home, and I was like, ‘Yeah, my mom just beat me at musical chairs,’” Strahm said. “And they looked at me like I had a third eye.”

Strahm said his upbringing is the reason why he feels comfortable in any role — whether it’s starting, closing, or anything in between. He wants to win, and right now, the Phillies could use one.

“I might throw all five pitches in the first seven pitches of the game,” Strahm said. “I’m going to empty the gas tank until it’s empty. I’m not going to try to save stuff for the sixth or seventh inning. That’s just never how I’ve pitched. Compete, every pitch. That’s how I’ve rolled for my entire career.”

» READ MORE: Four reasons the Phillies shouldn’t panic at 0-4