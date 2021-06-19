SAN FRANCISCO — For the second time in 10 days, the Phillies have called up a player who wasn’t on the 40-man roster when the season began.

Outfielder Matt Vierling joined the Phillies Saturday after having his contract selected from triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 24-year-old will take the roster spot previously occupied by veteran outfielder Matt Joyce, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Vierling, a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Notre Dame, was 5-for-12 in three games after a recent promotion to Lehigh Valley. He batted .345 with six doubles and six homers in 24 games for double-A Reading. Perhaps it’s coincidental, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has spent the last week watching the team’s minor-league affiliates.

“He’s played extremely well,” manager Joe Girardi said of Vierling, noting that he impressed the Phillies in spring training.

Joyce, 36, is 5-for-50 (.100) with 10 walks and 14 strikeouts so far this season. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning of Friday night’s 5-3 loss to the Giants.

The Phillies also placed catcher Andrew Knapp on the seven-day concussion list, as expected, and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley. Knapp got hit in the mask by a pitch from lefty Bailey Falter in the sixth inning Friday night.

Versatile infielder Luke Williams was added to the 40-man roster and called up from Lehigh Valley on June 8. Vierling is the fifth player to be added to the 40-man roster since opening day, joining Williams, reliever Enyel De Los Santos, and outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Travis Jankowski.