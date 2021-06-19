SAN FRANCISCO -- Jean Segura stopped near the Phillies’ dugout after playing catch here Friday and declared that he doesn’t believe his strained left groin will take as long to come back for as the team initially feared.

And if anyone should know, it’s Segura.

“I’ve been dealing with that all my career, so I know when it’s good, I know when it’s bad, I know what time I need to come back. I just know my body,” said Segura, who has a history of groin, quadriceps, and hamstring strains. “I don’t think this is going to be much [time]. I’m feeling really good today. I don’t think it’s going to take a long time. Hopefully I can come back maybe after 10 days.”

Segura was injured while running to first base Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Phillies put the second baseman on the 10-day injured list the following day with a Grade 1 strain, and general manager Sam Fuld said the club was projecting that he would miss three weeks.

But Segura is eligible to return as soon as next Saturday in New York for the third game of a pivotal five-game series against the division-leading Mets. It’s too early for him to say he will be back by then, but initial signs are positive.

Regardless, the injury comes at an inopportune time for the Phillies because Segura has been their hottest hitter over the last several weeks. In his last 20 games, he’s 28-for-78 (.359) with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, and a .925 OPS. He had a walk-off hit in back-to-back games last week.

For the season, he’s batting .332 with a .379 on-base percentage and .845 OPS. If he had enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title, he would be running third in the National League behind Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos (.348) and Jesse Winker (.340).

“It’s kind of frustrating and kind of hurts as a team when you get down players who are hitting real good and playing good baseball,” Segura said. “But I can probably come back and not miss much time and help these guys here. I think they really need me. I really want to go out there and have the success that I’ve had so far this season.

“I worried about it because I felt it. It’s not smart when you feel something like that to continue to play. I know my body. As soon as I felt it, I knew something was going on with my body. I decided to get out.”

Didi gets a restart

The Phillies recalled shortstop Didi Gregorius from his minor league rehab assignment while he’s treated with medication for pseudogout, a rare condition that explains the persistent swelling in his right elbow.

Gregorius, who didn’t travel with the team to the West Coast, is expected to restart his rehab assignment Wednesday, according to Girardi, likely for triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Extra bases

Bryce Harper (back) returned to the lineup, as expected, for the series opener against the Giants. Harper missed one game after tweaking his lower back Tuesday night in Los Angeles. ... Aaron Nola (5-4, 3.69 ERA) will start Saturday against Giants lefty Alex Wood (6-3, 3.71 ERA).

