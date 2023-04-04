Phillies’ McKinley Moore ‘super excited’ to make debut; Yunior Marté to triple A for a ‘reset’

NEW YORK — McKinley Moore was in bed on Monday night, watching television, when he found out he was going to the big leagues. He was not expecting the call. The right-handed reliever knew he had come off a good spring training, but he wasn’t even on the 40-man roster.

That quickly changed. Before Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, the Phillies optioned Yunior Marté to triple-A Lehigh Valley, and designated outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz for assignment. Moore got a call from his triple-A manager, Anthony Contreras.

“Honestly, I still have no words for it, I’m super excited to be here,” Moore said. “[I was] proud of myself for getting here after working all my life to get here. And I think after that I blacked out. I think I slept 2½ hours last night.”

Moore’s goal this spring was to force the front office to make a tough decision on him. He did that. When the Phillies acquired the 6-foot-6 Moore in 2022, in the trade that sent outfielder Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox, he was known as a pitcher who threw hard but struggled with command. This spring, Moore threw hard, but he also threw strikes. In 9⅓ Grapefruit League innings, he allowed one walk and no earned runs with 11 strikeouts.

“He pitched very well in the spring,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s got a big arm, a good slider, and he throws strikes. So, he can give us two innings [Tuesday] if we need it. I’m excited to see him.”

McKinley said the trainers at Cressey Sports Performance in Florida helped him improve his command in the offseason. Last season, he used a high leg kick. This offseason, he simplified it, and when he arrived in spring training, he simplified it even more.

“I think that boost of short and sweet and to the point helped me a lot,” Moore said.

Marté, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in a January trade, made a similar impression this spring. Known for throwing hard but with poor command, Marté walked four batters in 10⅓ innings this spring with six strikeouts. He posted a 2.61 ERA over that span.

Marté made the 26-man roster but struggled out of the gate. He was thrown into some tough spots, but crumbled under the pressure. He allowed six earned runs in one inning across two appearances, with four walks and two home runs.

Thomson’s message to Marté was simple.

“He needs to throw strikes,” Thomson said. “And that’s really what it comes down to. He’s got dynamite stuff. I mean the fastball, high velocity, heavy sink, slider is really good. If he can run that through the zone, he’s going to have a lot of success.

“Reset is good for guys sometimes. We still really like him. He’s got a lot of value.”

Extra bases

Thomson said utility man Josh Harrison, who was scratched from the lineup on Monday with a mild right ankle sprain, is feeling better. Harrison was out on the field working out before Tuesday’s game. … Ranger Suárez (left elbow strain) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. The Phillies will re-evaluate him after that. … Thomson moved Alec Bohm higher up in the lineup to the third spot. Part of this was because catcher J.T. Realmuto has the night off, but Thomson conceded that Bohm is “swinging the bat good.” ...

The Phillies said that starting April 20, Uber will be providing a RideShare in Lot T for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Fans should exit the third base gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area. The lot will also include an Uber-branded lounge with seating and a charging station.

