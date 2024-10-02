Best local shops to buy Phillies gear, clothing, and merchandise in Philadelphia

Clinching their first National League East title in more than a decade, the Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the playoffs, with hopes of another shot at the World Series.

In Philadelphia, this time of year is known as “Red October,” a season where tears of joy come just as easy as pain for Phillies fans.

Advertisement

The last time the Fightin’ Phils reached the Fall Classic, they fell to the Houston Astros two years ago. And in 2023, their World Series hopes were dashed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This year, the Phillies need their loyal fans more than ever as they chase The Commissioner’s Trophy. And there’s no better way to show support than by sporting bold team merchandise.

Justin “Jay” Pross’ beloved Philly street apparel brand releases new sports gear every season, including for the Phillies’ recent clinch of the National League East title. The “We Own The East” line of merch is now available for preorder. Dress like the best, including Eagles head coach Nick Siriani and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, with Art History 101.

🌐 arthistory101.com,📍7045 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135, 📞 215-437-9371

After Dhwani Saraiya’s illustrations of Sixers and Phillies players started going viral on Twitter (now X), she began receiving nods from the Sixers themselves and even landed a mural in Citizens Bank Park. Much of her inspiration? Superheroes (like the ones playing in South Philly stadiums). Get her “Wooder Boys” shirt in time for the Fightin Phils playoff run.

🌐 dsaraiyart.etsy.com, 🌐 @dhwanisaraiya_

Dye Hard Fan has been hand-dyeing custom Philly sports gear for the past five years, with playful graphics and bold designs that create some of the best “where’dja get that” merch in town.

🌐 dyehardfan.com, 📸 @dyehardfan

Tounge-in-cheek custom dyed sports merch is the name of the game with Dye Hard Philly. Check out their “Grease the Poles” crewneck shirt, “Ring The Bell” Bryce Harper tee, or the “Schwar-bomb” tee, only available for order through Instagram.

📸 @dyehard.philly

Hog Island Press, a Philly-based print shop and design studio, creates Phillies merch that hits close to home for seasoned fans. Just look at the “This is for Philadelphia” shirt, an ode to Phillies coach Charlie Manuel after the 2008 World Series win. Speaking of Charlie Manuel, every sale from the “Charlie Knows Best” t-shirt collection benefits the ECYEH (Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness) Teen Program at the School District of Philadelphia.

🌐 hogislandpress.com, 📸 @hog.island.press

Philly’s prestige vintage apparel brand always has fresh styles on display, including a licensed replica of Princess Diana’s vintage Eagles jacket. For Red October, there’s anything from authentic throwback uniforms to vintage fleece pullovers and classic graphics tees.

🌐 mitchellandness.com 📍 1306 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 267-273-7622

Paul Carpenter is a local muralist and illustrator who creates elaborate Philly-centric clothing. From the Phillie Phanatic to Bryce Harper, Carpenter doesn’t just draw the iconic figures, he interweaves intricate scenes within the designs often filled with callbacks to Philadelphia.

🌐 paulcarpenterart.com 📸 @paulcarpenterart

From the minds of three wooder ice-eating Delco brothers comes Philly Goat, an irreverent Philly sports brand worn by the likes of Alec Bohm and Jason Kelce. Philly Goat’s “Believe” tee, notably worn by Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, and former Phillies Jake Cave, is the perfect tee for Red October as fans will be hoping for another World Series run.

🌐 phillygoat.com, 📞 610-574-4601 (Text only), 📸 @phillygoatco

Philly’s women-owned sports apparel shop released a new lineup of Red October gear, with "A Nightmare on Broad Street" and "‘Til I die" designs available in a variety of styles from tees to hoodies.

🌐 phillyshirtshop.com, 📸 @phillyshirtshop, 📧 phillyshirtshop@gmail.com

Philly Sports Shop has one of the biggest collections of Philly sports clothing, designed by local artists. New this year is an “All For One” shirt, a vintage illustration of the 2024 starting lineup standing tall against Philly skyline backdrop.

🌐 phillysportsshirts.com, 📸 @phillysportsshirts, 📧 hello@phillysportsshirts.com

There is no better independent vintage Philly sports shop in Philadelphia than Shibe Vintage Sports. They’ve been at it for more than a decade in Center City, which has since grown to two more stores in the burbs, and consistently release inspired vintage looks. Newly released tees, jackets, and hoodies available for this year’s playoff run.

🌐 shibevintagesports.com 📍 137 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 📞 215-909-9396