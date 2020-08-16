“I’ve felt pretty good all year,” said Hoskins. “I think my decision making, for the most part, has been pretty good. There’s still a little bit of chase with two strikes, but I feel like I’ve been swinging at good pitches and making passes but not getting the results that everyone wants. But that’s what makes this game hard, right? You can do everything right and not get the results, but you just have to continue to work and hope they come.”