That tied the game at 1-1, but from that point on deGrom was dominant, limiting the Phillies to one hit and three baserunners over his final five innings. The Mets’ ace, with the help of his triple-digit velocity that he maintained from start to finish, reached double-digit strikeouts for the 45th time in his career. He struck out 12, but earned just his third win in eight starts this season despite allowing two earned runs or fewer in all of them.