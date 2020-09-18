The Phillies do not know who will pitch three of their next seven games. The injured Jake Arrieta will not pitch again during the regular season. Spencer Howard is likely out, too. Their lack of pitching depth could cause the Phillies to attack those vacancies with bullpen games, which they will do in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday against the Blue Jays. There’s 10 days left in the season, and the Phillies are running out of pitchers.