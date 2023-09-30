Phillies Trea Turner exits the second game of a doubleheader against the Mets with a bruised elbow

NEW YORK — Trea Turner was removed from Game 2 of Saturday’s Phillies-Mets doubleheader with a bruised left elbow, according to the Phillies.

Mets reliever Reed Garrett hit Turner’s elbow with a pitch in the top of the seventh. Turner stayed on base, but was removed from the game a half inning later. After struggling to find his footing for the first half of his 2023 season, Turner hit his stride in the month of August, slashing .333/.376/.685 with nine home runs.

He brought his hot streak into September, and with the exception of a five-game hitless streak from Sept. 19-23, has stayed consistent. He’s hit .298/.359/.574 this month with seven home runs.

The Phillies have not said how severe Turner’s injury is. The Phillies’ regular season finale is Sunday against the Mets (3:10 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series is on Tuesday. Whether or not Turner will be in shape to play by then is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.