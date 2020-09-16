With his 97th pitch of the game Tuesday night, Jake Arrieta drilled a batter in the right thigh before grabbing his own.
Sympathy pain? Hardly.
Arrieta’s last pitch as a member of the Phillies? Potentially.
But rather than getting ahead of ourselves, let’s say this: As Arrieta limped off the mound at Citizens Bank Park with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning of a 4-1 victory over the New York Mets that was powered by Didi Gregorius' two-run homer, it sure looked as though the Phillies lost their third starting pitcher to an injury in the last six days.
Arrieta tried to downplay it. He said he suffered a similar injury — albeit to his left hamstring, not his right — late in the 2017 season with the Chicago Cubs and came back to pitch. He guessed, based on that experience, that it’s a mild strain, maybe a Grade 1, and vowed he’ll pitch again this season.
“I’ll be back for the playoffs, there’s no question in my mind about that,” Arrieta said. “I think I can be back sooner than that.”
Arrieta missed two starts in 2017, but he says that was only because he tried to throw a bullpen session before he was ready. He has only two starts left this year. The chances of him returning before the end of the regular season aren’t great.
With 13 games left — in only 11 days —- the list of healthy Phillies starters is down to Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin, and Vince Velasquez. Zack Wheeler will try to pitch Wednesday night with a mangled nail on his right middle finger, but indications are that he might be compromised.
Beyond that? If Arrieta joins rookie Spencer Howard (right shoulder stiffness) on the injured list, the Phillies likely will have to dig deep into their inventory at the Lehigh Valley training site. As it was, they were probably going to have to use the bullpen for a start or two in a pair of doubleheaders Friday at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and next Tuesday in Washington.
“We just have to stay tuned because I don’t know what I’m going to have in my bullpen then,” manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday, and that was before Arrieta went down. “I don’t know how much they’re going to be used. Do we have contingency plans if we need to call someone? Yeah. We’re kind of trying to put people on a schedule. We had a contingency plan for [Wednesday]; we have a contingency plan for Friday, [next] Tuesday. It’s just, we don’t know what we’re going to need.”
The options are dwindling for Girardi and pitching coach Bryan Price, which is why the job done by Arrieta’s relief — rookie lefty JoJo Romero for six outs, Tommy Hunter for two, and Hector Neris for three, all with a three-run lead in tow — can’t be understated.
In snapping a three-game losing streak, the Phillies also crept back to within a half-game of the Miami Marlins for second place in the National League East. They are 24-23 and must go 7-6 the rest of the way to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2011. Even a .500 mark likely will get them into the playoffs.
Gregorius' blast came one batter after Alec Bohm knocked the glove off Mets third baseman J.D. Davis' hand with a one-hopper that came off the bat at 100.7 mph. Bohm, starting at first base for the first time in his major-league career, also dug out a throw to help Romero record a rally-killing double play on his first pitch after replacing Arrieta, who had trouble walking off the field after hitting Andres Gimenez with a change-up to load the bases with one out.
The Phillies opened a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning thanks to a two-out single by Adam Haseley, who pinch hit for injured outfielder Kyle Garlick.
It took one pitch from Arrieta in the fifth inning for the Mets to chop the Phillies' lead in half, as Brandon Nimmo went deep. The inning was a relative breeze, though, for Arrieta, who threw 26, 19, and 23 pitches in the first three innings and only eight and 11 in the fourth and fifth. He was in position to finish the sixth, especially after Gregorius' homer provided a three-run cushion.
Arrieta, who could be free agent this winter after signing a three-year, $75 million contract before the 2018 season and posting a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts, gave up a leadoff single and a one-out hit, then hit Gimenez.
That was all for Arrieta. For how long? Stay tuned, as Girardi likes to say.
“Obviously we’re going to have a test done to see what grade it is,” Girardi said. “Jake’s a tough guy. We’re just going to have to wait and see.”