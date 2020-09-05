“There’s no question that the Mets would be in on Realmuto,” former Mets general manager Steve Phillips, now a host on Sirius XM MLB Network Radio, said recently by phone. “Especially if they get new ownership, they’re going to want to make a splash. The idea of getting the best player at a position and taking him away from a team in your division, it’s a double-win when you take him away from the Phillies. There’s no question if you’re the Mets that you want to get in on that.”