Phillies beat the Mets on J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single in the ninth; magic number is down to six

We’re halfway through September, but the Phillies’ 2-1, walk-off win over the Mets on Sunday had a playoff feel to it.

The drama built after Bryce Harper struck out in the bottom of the ninth. Nick Castellanos racked up another two-strike hit with a one-out single to right field. Castellanos stole second as Alec Bohm struck out swinging.

It all came down to J.T. Realmuto, who has historically hit very well against Mets closer Edwin Diaz. Realmuto delivered. He took a strike, fouled a fastball, and launched a fastball to center field for an RBI single. He sprinted into right field to celebrate the walk-off with his teammates.

With the win, the Phillies’ magic number to win the NL East is down to six. They became the first team in baseball to reach 90 wins.

There was very little room for error in this one. Mets starter David Peterson gave his team 7⅔ innings; Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez gave his team seven. Neither allowed a run through the first six.

Sánchez gave up a solo home run to Tyrone Taylor in the eighth but allowed just six hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts. Orion Kerkering pitched an inning in relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

The Mets’ 1-0 lead didn’t last long. Utilityman Weston Wilson led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, and Buddy Kennedy drove him home with an RBI double. As he stood on second base, “Buddy” chants began to ring throughout Citizens Bank Park.

Johan Rojas hit a sacrifice bunt to move Kennedy to third base, Kyle Schwarber grounded out, and Trea Turner flied out to end the inning. Jose Ruiz pitched the ninth. He induced a flyout from J.D. Martinez, which Nick Castellanos caught in foul territory, and a lineout from Jose Iglesias to get to two outs.

He struck out Jesse Winker to end the inning. It took Ruiz only 12 pitches.