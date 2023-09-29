Phillies-Mets postponed by rain; doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

The Phillies’ series opener against the Mets on Friday in New York was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory from Friday through Saturday morning. New York City is expected to see heavy rain with the threat of flash floods through that time frame. As of Friday afternoon, city subway lines had been suspended in Brooklyn and the Bronx because of flooding.

According to the Mets, tickets for Friday’s game will not be valid for use for Saturday’s doubleheader. Anyone who paid for a ticket to Friday’s game will receive a digital voucher in their My Mets Tickets account that will be available for use by Saturday morning.

Any fans who purchased tickets to Friday’s game on SeatGeek or StubHub will get a digital voucher, according to the Mets. Tickets bought on the secondary market will not receive a digital voucher.