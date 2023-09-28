Phillies’ Bryce Harper ejected in third inning for arguing strike call

Bryce Harper was ejected in the third inning of Thursday night’s home game against the Pirates, after disputing a call by third-base umpire Ángel Hernández.

Harper, while facing Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz, worked the count to 3-2. He took the sixth pitch, a ball low and in, and checked his swing. Hernández, however, called it a swinging strike.

Harper immediately started walking toward third base, yelling at Hernández, after the call was made. Hernández ejected him, and Harper kept yelling as manager Rob Thomson came out to get between them. As Harper walked back to the dugout, he threw his helmet into the stands. A lucky young fan caught it and put on the helmet.