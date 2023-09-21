Phillies win, 5-4, over New York Mets, Nick Castellanos sets career mark with 103rd RBI

As Ranger Suárez trudged away from the mound with two outs in the seventh inning and the Phillies leading by one run Thursday night, the crowd rose and cheered in appreciation.

Suárez, less impressed, halfheartedly tipped his cap.

If the point now, with nine regular-season games remaining and the Phillies closing in on the top National League wild card, is to sharpen everything for the playoffs, Suárez seemed to realize he has work to do.

Because despite pitching the Phillies to a series-starting 5-4 win over the playing-out-the-string New York Mets on the strength of Nick Castellanos’ go-ahead homer and four RBIs, Suárez blew early 2-0 and 4-2 leads. He gave up a triple to lead off the fourth inning and a game-tying homer to open the sixth.

The Phillies lowered their magic number to five to clinch a playoff spot. With any combination of five victories or losses by the Miami Marlins, the Phillies will reach the postseason for a second year in a row after being absent from the tournament for a decade.

But Suárez lacked the usual zip on all of his pitches, especially his signature sinker. And while it wasn’t a reason for concern, the lefty would surely prefer to not have to do more with less when he takes the mound in the postseason in two weeks.

Castellanos rode to the rescue once again, this time with his bat.

One night after saving the Phillies from a walk-off loss in Atlanta by catching a fly ball in foul territory in right field, spinning, and firing a strike to the plate to cut down the winning run, Castellanos lined a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, lifted a sacrifice fly in the third, and banged a go-ahead solo homer off the facing of the upper deck in left field in the sixth.

By driving in his 100th, 101st, 102nd, and 103rd runs, Castellanos reached a career-high for RBIs in a season. He also improved to 16-for-48 with seven homers in 13 games since being dropped to the lower half of the batting order by manager Rob Thomson.

The Phillies leapt to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, forcing Mets lefty starter David Peterson to throw 31 pitches. Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner walked to start the rally, and with the bases loaded, Castellanos stroked a full-count pitch into center field.

But Suárez gave the runs back in the second inning. He allowed a leadoff single to Francisco Lindor, an RBI double to Jeff McNeil, and an RBI single to rookie Brett Baty.

Alec Bohm’s homer opened a 3-2 lead in the third inning before Bryce Harper singled and scored to restore the two-run margin. Once again, Suárez gave it back on McNeil’s leadoff triple in the fourth inning and Mark Vientos’ leadoff homer on a changeup in the dirt in the sixth.

Suárez is the likeliest choice to start the Phillies’ third postseason game after Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. In that case, it would either be in the decisive game of the best-of-three wild-card round or Game 1 of the divisional round.

In all likelihood, then, Suárez will have one start left in the regular season. He has pitched reasonably well since returning from the injured list earlier this month, posting a 3.91 ERA in four starts.

But Suárez’s shrug and faint cap-tip were signs that he knows he can be better.

On deck

Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.40 ERA) is scheduled to face Mets righty Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.94) at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Phillies will add Scott Rolen to their Wall of Fame in a pregame ceremony.

The game will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.