The Phillies’ 7:05 p.m. game against the New York Mets on Friday was rescheduled due to rain in the forecast, the team announced. The game will be made up on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1:05 p.m. as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The game originally scheduled for Aug. 20 will still take place at 7:15 p.m.

Fans who had tickets to Friday’s game will be able to use those tickets toward the Aug. 20 game at 1:05 p.m.

A rain delay might not be worst thing for the Phillies, who are recovering from one of their worst losses in recent memory. On Thursday night, with a 7-1 lead entering the ninth inning, the Mets scored seven runs to take an 8-7 win over the Phillies. Per Elias Sports Bureau, it was only the fifth time in the Phillies’ 140-season history that they’ve lost when leading by at least six runs in the ninth inning or later. The feat had happened only one time in the past 85 years.

The Phillies have now lost four straight games. Outfielder Kyle Schwarber said after Thursday’s loss that some time for the team decompress might be useful, and now the Phillies have a full day to reflect, and try to move on.

“I mean, it sucked,” Schwarber said. “But what are you going to do? It’s over with. Move on tomorrow. We want to win the game, right? We always want to win the game. We want to win the game every single day. When we got no-hit, it was just a loss. Tonight’s a loss. You’ve got to move on to the next day.

“We can’t be deflated. We can’t be down. Anything like that. Let the guys take their 30 minutes, 40 minutes, hour, whatever it is, go home and get some sleep. We’ve got a game tomorrow. We’ve got three more left against these guys. So, we’ve got a chance to win the series still. Just got to take it a day at a time.”