Phillies’ ninth inning rally falls short in 5-4 loss against NL East rival New York Mets

NEW YORK — Just over six months ago, Francisco Lindor ended the Phillies’ 2024 season with a home run.

A grand slam, to be exact, off former Phillies reliever Carlos Estévez that sank the Phillies into a hole they couldn’t dig out of in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

On Monday, with the Phillies at Citi Field for the first time since that October night, their rivalry against the Mets officially renewed, it was the worst kind of déjà vu as Lindor hit two home runs to lift the Mets to a 5-4 victory.

The Phillies, who had managed three hits over the first eight innings, put together a rally in the ninth inning to make the score closer than it had been all game.

Max Kepler hit a leadoff double — the Phillies’ first extra-base hit — and an RBI single from J.T. Realmuto spoiled the Mets’ shutout. Alec Bohm singled to bring in Mets closer Edwin Diaz, before Bryson Stott hit a three-run homer to bring the Phillies within one. But it was too little, too late as Trea Turner and Bryce Harper each struck out to end the game.

Lindor got things started for the Mets early with a solo shot to lead off the first. Phillies starter Aaron Nola located a knuckle curve down and in on Lindor, but he managed to put a good swing on it to send it over the right field wall.

He struck again with a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Reliever José Ruiz left a four-seam fastball middle-middle, and he didn’t miss.

Meanwhile, the Phillies offense was as stagnant as they had been in the 2024 postseason. They struck out 10 times against Mets starter Tylor Megill.

The Phillies loaded the bases in the third with two out, stringing together a bloop single from Stott and walks from Harper and Turner, but Kyle Schwarber chased a changeup in the dirt to strand all three runners.

It wasn’t the cleanest of outings for Nola. He gave up another leadoff home run in the second inning, this time on a 90.7 mph four-seam he left over the heart of the plate. Nola allowed the leadoff man to reach base in each of the first four innings.

The home crowd — and, at first, the umpires — believed Juan Soto had hit his first home run as a Met at Citi Field in the third inning, when he sent a sinker down the right field line. Soto had already completed his home run trot before replay review determined the ball had stayed outside the foul pole. He came back to the plate and grounded out to Nola.

Nola’s velocity stayed down over his outing — his sinker averaged 89.8 mph and his four-seam averaged 90.8 mph — but the Phillies turned two double plays, including an unassisted one by Harper, to help him hold the Mets off the scoreboard until the seventh.

With a depleted bullpen — Matt Strahm and José Alvarado had pitched two days in a row — Nola was sent back out, but he allowed a single to Luisangel Acuña and a walk to Brett Baty. Ruiz took over with two inherited runners.

A ground ball nearly bailed both Nola and Ruiz out, but Tyrone Taylor beat out the throw to first to break up the potential double play, bringing Lindor to the plate.