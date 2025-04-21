Bryce Harper’s not seeing many strikes from opposing pitchers. The Phillies are still trying to force their hand.

NEW YORK — So far this season, just 41.5% of the pitches that Bryce Harper has seen have been in the strike zone.

That’s the lowest percentage in baseball.

It makes sense that opposing pitchers are wary of giving Harper anything to hit, but it also makes sense that the Phillies are trying to force them to. It’s why Phillies manager Rob Thomson moved Kyle Schwarber behind Harper in the batting order two weeks ago, and has kept him there ever since.

Harper isn’t sure if he started seeing more pitches in the zone since the move. He’s still walking at a very high clip — his 18 walks entering Monday were tied for third in MLB. Harper hasn’t been intentionally walked since the change, though.

But he does think that the one-two punch of him and Schwarber puts the pitcher on edge.

“Kyle’s great behind me. It’s going to make a team think about what they’re going to do,” Harper said last week. “We’re both hitting lefties pretty well right now, as of late. Kyle has all year, but I think obviously teams are going to think about it a little bit more.”

Since Harper and Schwarber were moved back-to-back on April 12, Harper is hitting .278 with a .992 OPS. Schwarber was already off to a torrid start and that has only continued. He has reached base safely in every game so far this season.

“Just Bryce right there, and then Schwarber behind him, it’s two really powerful bats back-to-back, and you got to face one of them,” Zack Wheeler said.

The move has, of course, taken Schwarber out of the leadoff spot, which he locked down for the last three seasons. But Thomson doesn’t think that has changed his approach.

“I haven’t really seen much difference in Schwarber,” he said. “I think wherever he hits, whoever’s hitting around him, it’s not going to change his approach. He’s going to take what they give you.”

The configuration has also brought Bryson Stott into the leadoff spot against right-handed starters. And Thomson sees himself sticking with that plan, at least for the time being.

“[Stott’s] doing well, getting on base, getting his hits. He’s seeing a lot of pitches,” Thomson said.

‘Wily veteran’ Aaron Nola

The Phillies are winless in Aaron Nola’s first four starts. Part of that is due to a lack of run support — the Phillies offense has scored only six runs for him so far — but Nola also has a 6.65 ERA and has allowed four homers and nine walks.

But maybe a start Citi Field is just what Nola needs to get back on track. The right-hander, who started Monday’s series opener, has had a run of recent success there. Nola had a 3.28 ERA in the Mets’ ballpark entering Monday and has had several big games. He threw a shutout there last May, and had a perfect game until the sixth inning.

Nola also became the second pitcher in baseball history to strike out 10 consecutive hitters in a game at Citi Field in 2021.

On Monday, Nola had J.T. Realmuto behind the plate after backup catcher Rafael Marchán caught three of Nola’s first four starts. Nola’s velocity has been down so far this year, with his fastball and sinker 1.3 mph and 1.4 mph slower than in 2024, respectively.

“This guy’s a wily veteran,” Thomson said. He’s pitched with that velocity before, and he can pitch. He’s a pitcher, he can change speeds and keep people off balance."

Extra bases

Taijuan Walker, who was removed after four innings on Saturday after experiencing stiffness in his shoulder, is feeling “a lot better,” according to Thomson. He will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is on track to make his next start on Friday against the Cubs. ... Weston Wilson (moderate oblique strain, left side) is scheduled to play left field Tuesday for triple A Lehigh Valley, which had an off day on Monday. ... Cristopher Sánchez (2-0, 2.96 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against Mets right-hander Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.43).