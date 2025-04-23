The Mets sweep the Phillies out of New York with a 4-3 win in 10 innings

NEW YORK — The Phillies will surely be glad to leave Citi Field behind on Wednesday evening.

Starling Marte’s walk-off hit in the 10th inning completed the Mets’ sweep of the Phillies, 4-3, marking their seventh straight loss at the ballpark, including the 2024 postseason.

With the score tied at 2 since the fourth inning, the Phillies finally broke through in the top of the 10th with a single from Nick Castellanos, which scored ghost-running Bryce Harper at third. It marked the Phillies’ first lead of any game in the series.

It didn’t last long. Jordan Romano gave up a double to Pete Alonso to tie things back up, before Marte’s single ended the game.

The Phillies had plenty of missed opportunities, leaving 12 on base. The go-ahead run was thrown out at home in the eighth inning. Max Kepler singled to right field with runners on first and second, but Juan Soto threw out Castellanos at the plate by a foot.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler posted another quality start to keep the Phillies in it early. He kept the Mets off-balance with his four-seam fastball, which touched 98.3 mph. They whiffed 14 times on the pitch.

Brett Baty hit a 113.9-mph rocket off Wheeler for his first homer of the year, which ended up in the second deck of right field. The two-run shot in the second inning accounted for the only runs Wheeler allowed over six innings, as he scattered five hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

But the Phillies’ issues with cashing in with runners in scoring position persisted. They loaded the bases in the second inning with two singles and a Mets error, but did nothing with it.

Johan Rojas flew out, but not deep enough to score Bohm from third, and Trea Turner grounded out to end the inning.

Even when they tied the game up in the fourth, the Phillies still missed the opportunity to add on. They strung together four singles to plate two, but Harper grounded out to end the rally with two on.

Matt Strahm pitched the seventh and allowed Francisco Lindor aboard with a single, but he rebounded to strike out Soto looking to end the frame.

José Alvarado pitched two scoreless innings for his longest outing since June 16, 2021 to force extras.