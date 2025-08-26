Closer Jhoan Duran surrenders a walk-off single in Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Mets

NEW YORK — It turns out that none of the Phillies — not even their new star closer — is immune to the torture that occurs when they play in Citi Field.

Jhoan Duran gave up four consecutive singles in the ninth inning Tuesday night against the Mets, including Brandon Nimmo’s game-winner through a drawn-in infield to send the Phillies to a 6-5 loss, their ninth consecutive defeat in their personal house of horrors.

It seemed for a moment that the Phillies exorcised the demons when Harrison Bader — another trade-deadline newcomer — skied a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Mets setup man Ryan Helsley.

But Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, and Brett Baty loaded the bases with back-to-back-to-back singles against Duran.

Despite losing twice here this week, the Phillies still have a five-game lead over the Mets with 30 games left. It’s a far more important series for the Mets, who almost have to win the remaining five head-to-head matchups between the teams to have a chance to overtake the Phillies in the division.

But, well, the Mets certainly seem to have the Phillies’ number, especially in Queens, where the Phillies haven’t won since last September.

Once again, the Phillies had a lead in the middle innings. Once again, the Mets erased it.

This time, the Phillies’ 2-0 lead went poof in an ugly fifth inning.

How ugly? Here were the lowlights:

The first four batters reached against Jesús Luzardo, who fumed over the strike zone as he walked off the mound. “Wake the [heck] up,” he shouted at plate umpire Willie Traynor, only Luzardo didn’t say heck. In particular, he was furious over a two-strike pitch to Marte that was called a ball. Bader airmailed home plate when he should’ve thrown the ball into second base on Juan Soto’s RBI single. It enabled Soto and Francisco Lindor to move into scoring position. Orion Kerkering inherited a bases-loaded, no-out jam from Luzardo and promptly gave up a two-run double to Alonso. All tolled, the Mets scored five runs on four hits, one hit batter, two walks, and a sacrifice fly.

Say it together: Ugly.

But even with a 5-2 lead, the Mets still needed to get 12 outs from their bullpen. The Phillies chipped away with a run in the sixth and were within two runs when Helsley entered in the eighth.

After Nick Castellanos drew a walk, Bader cracked a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers to tie the game.