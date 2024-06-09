Mets score 3 runs off José Alvarado in the ninth to beat the Phillies and earn a split of the London Series

LONDON — One week removed from playing in a triple-A game in Ohio, a backup outfielder traveled to London with the Phillies and slammed a pinch-hit, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning Sunday.

How’s that for a postcard-worthy moment from a weekend abroad?

Instead, David Dahl’s international star turn became a footnote after José Alvarado gave up three runs in the top of the ninth inning and a furious Phillies rally fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Mets at London Stadium.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Nick Castellanos shattered his bat on a tapper in front of home plate. Mets catcher Luis Torrens stepped on the plate, then threw to first to finish a split of the two-game London Series and snap the Phillies’ four-game winning streak.

Dahl, called up Monday from Lehigh Valley after Brandon Marsh strained his right hamstring, gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead with a homer to right field. But Alvarado couldn’t hold it in the ninth.

After a leadoff walk and a single, Alvarado allowed Mark Vientos’ chopper to third base that took a hop on the spongy London Stadium turf. Alec Bohm couldn’t corral it in time to stop the tying run from scoring from third base.

Alvarado walked No. 9-hitting Torrens to load the bases, and two batters later, he hit Pete Alonso on the left thigh with a cutter to force in the go-ahead run. Another run came home on a passed ball by J.T. Realmuto.

Bryce Harper powered a 7-2 victory in front 53,882 paying customers in the opener Saturday night and provided the iconic moment of the weekend with a celebratory slide, soccer-style, in front of the dugout after hitting the Phillies’ first homer in Europe.

But after the biggest star on the roster headlined the first game, Dahl — the most unheralded player — looked like he might play the part before an announced crowd of 55,074 in the finale.

It took an overseas trip for struggling Whit Merrifield to find his stroke. Similarly, Taijuan Walker might’ve figured out something on a mound in London.

Walker entered with a 5.73 ERA in seven starts, making him the weakest link in the league’s best rotation. But the veteran righty had his best start in weeks, holding the Mets to two hits and a walk in 5⅔ innings.

After saying he would lean on his splitter to get as many grounders as possible at offense-friendly London Stadium, he instead mixed five pitches like a blender. The breakdown: 17 sinkers, 16 four-seamers, 15 splitters, 14 sweepers, and 14 curveballs.

In all, Walker threw 79 pitches. And if you were wondering why he didn’t keep going — or why lefty Matt Strahm wasn’t the choice to replace him with two on, two out, a 3-0 lead, and lefty Brandon Nimmo coming to the plate in the sixth inning — well, it’s a question Rob Thomson would have to answer after the game.

Instead, Thomson called for lefty Gregory Soto. Cue the Mets’ comeback.

Soto faced three batters and gave up an RBI single to Nimmo, a two-run single to J.D. Martinez, and a walk to pinch-hitting Harrison Bader before Thomson walked to the mound again and signaled for Strahm, who hasn’t allowed an earned run in 25⅔ innings since opening day.

The Phillies had Mets starter Jose Quintana on the ropes from the jump. They loaded the bases in the first inning on Kyle Schwarber’s tapper in front of the plate and back-to-back walks.

But Alec Bohm grounded into a double play, enabling one run to score but also taking the Phillies out of a potential big inning.

The Phillies could’ve cracked it open like a peanut in the fourth inning, too. Two runs were already in on Edmundo Sosa’s RBI double and a single by Merrifield when Mets right fielder DJ Stewart made a leaping catch against the wall to rob extra bases from Weston Wilson.

And still, the Phillies had a chance. Johan Rojas singled and Schwarber walked to load the bases again. This time,

Realmuto struck out to keep the lead at 3-0.