The Phillies, incidentally, are blazing. In grabbing their 10th victory in 11 games for the first time since 2011 -- and improving to 16-7 against National League East opponents, including 4-0 against the Mets -- they got a Joel Embiid-sized rebound from Jake Arrieta, who followed the shortest start of his career with seven solid innings. And Hoskins chipped in a diving stab of a line drive to put the brakes on a Mets rally in the eighth.