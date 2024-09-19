Taijuan Walker’s poor outing vs. the Mets dooms the Phillies in series-opening loss

NEW YORK — In the bottom of the fourth inning on Thursday night, with two runners on, Taijuan Walker threw a sinker, belt-high, to Francisco Alvarez. Alvarez quickly deposited it in the left field seats, taking his time as he skipped around the bases. Walker did not look at the Mets catcher. He did not look at the scoreboard. He just stared past the visitors’ dugout.

Walker has had some bad moments in his Phillies tenure, but his outing on Thursday was among the worst. The right-handed pitcher was coming off of his best game of the season, against these same Mets on Sept. 14. Walker pitched three innings of scoreless ball that night, allowing three hits — all soft contact.

He was throwing out of the bullpen, but it was a good enough outing that the Phillies decided to give Walker another shot at the fifth starter spot on Thursday. Instead of seizing the opportunity, he collapsed. He allowed eight earned runs on six hits in a 10-6 loss to the Mets, walking three batters. His four home runs allowed were the most he’s allowed in a start in his career.

The Phillies — who struck out 12 times on Thursday, after striking out a combined 32 times on Tuesday and Wednesday — did their part to rally back. After Walker allowed consecutive home runs in the first inning, Trea Turner hit a two-run home run in the top of the third to tie the game.

After he allowed a two-run home run to Brandon Nimmo the next inning, the Phillies rallied, again. Nick Castellanos hit a one-out single in the fourth, J.T. Realmuto drew a two-out walk, and Brandon Marsh drove in a run with an RBI single to left to cut the Mets’ lead to 4-3.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Walker threw that belt-high sinker to Alvarez, and all of a sudden, the Phillies were staring at a four-run gap. José Ruiz entered in relief of Walker a few at-bats later, with one man on and one out. He allowed an RBI double and an RBI single to give the Mets a 9-3 lead.

The lineup battled back, again, but to no avail. Realmuto led off the seventh with a double, Marsh followed with a single, and pinch-hitter Wes Wilson was hit by a pitch. Schwarber grounded into a force out that scored Realmuto, and Bryce Harper hit a two-out double to drive in two more runs.

The Mets tacked on another run in the seventh off of reliever José Alvarado, but the Phillies did not add on from there. They entered this series needing just one more win to clinch a postseason spot, and that remains the case. Their magic number to clinch the division is still four.