First pitch moved to 6:05 p.m. for Phillies-Mets series finale

If the Phillies clinch a playoff spot Sunday, they will have a late-night celebration.

After dodging the rain to squeeze in Saturday’s game, a 7-5 victory over the Mets, the Phillies announced that Sunday’s first pitch will be pushed back to 6:05 p.m. from the scheduled 1:05 p.m. start time in an attempt to avoid a lengthy rain delay or postponement.

The Phillies’ magic number to lock up a wild card is two. Any combination of two victories and/or Marlins losses will secure a spot. The Marlins face the Brewers at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in Miami.

All gates at Citizens Bank Park will open at 4:35 p.m.

Sunday also is Fan Appreciation Day. Fans who purchased tickets for the game will receive a ticket offer for an April 2024 game because of “the last-minute time change,” the Phillies announced.