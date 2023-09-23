Phillies beat the Mets to win their fourth straight, are on the brink of clinching a postseason berth

It rained all morning and into the afternoon Saturday, up and down the East Coast. Major League Baseball postponed one game in Washington and another in New York. Surely, Philadelphia had no chance.

And then, inconceivably, Tropical Storm Ophelia receded for three hours or so before picking up again in the ninth inning, as if to yield to the Phillies’ march to October.

Oh, the wind kept whipping — 19 mph at the 4:08 p.m. first pitch, for the record, and from right field to left. It was raw and nasty, hardly baseball weather, even by late September standards. Any ball hit in the air was a theme-park ride.

But Zack Wheeler wore short sleeves to the mound. Bryce Harper scorched three balls 104 mph or harder, including a home run off the facing of the second deck in right field. And the Phillies beat the Mets again, 7-5, and moved to the brink of clinching the wild card that has been an inevitability for weeks.

Make it four consecutive wins, three in a row over the playing-out-the-string Mets (71-84), and seven victories in nine games. The Phillies’ lowered their playoff-clinching magic number to two, with the possibility of getting to one, pending the outcome of the Marlins-Brewers game in Miami.

Further, they have all but wrapped up the No. 4 overall seed in the National League and a home series in the best-of-three wild-card round. If the Phillies (86-69) go even 2-5 in their last seven games, the Arizona Diamondbacks would have to finish 8-0 to overtake them.

Alec Bohm busted a 2-2 stalemate with a solo homer in the third inning before the Phillies scored three runs in the fifth with a rally keyed by Harper’s two-out, two-run single.

By getting in the game, the Phillies assured that Wheeler will be lined up to start Game 1 of the wild-card series on Oct. 3. For six innings, he was typically solid, holding the Mets to a pair of unearned runs in the second inning on an error by Trea Turner.

Wheeler completed seven innings on 99 pitches in what figures to be his penultimate tune-up. The Phillies will keep him on regular rest, his preferred schedule, and will start him Thursday night in the final regular-season home game.

The Mets got to Wheeler in the seventh — and cut the margin to 6-5 — on a two-run triple by Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor’s hustle to beat Kyle Schwarber’s throw from left field on a sacrifice fly.

Until then, Wheeler largely dominated. And hard-throwing lefties Gregory Soto and José Alvarado slammed the door in the eighth and ninth innings, at which point Ophelia’s rain resurfaced.

By then, the Phillies were shaking hands. Pretty soon, they’ll be popping champagne.