Phillies prospect Mick Abel dominates on the mound, eats a grasshopper at MLB Futures Game

Mick Abel struck out the first batter on a diving curveball and the last on a rising fastball to punctuate an impressive start Saturday for the National League in the Futures Game.

But did you hear about his postgame meal?

Abel, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2020, washed down his eye-opening performance by eating a spiced grasshopper — an unusual concession item on sale at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park — during an in-game interview with MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM.

“Screw it, I’ll do it,” the 21-year-old righty said before taste-testing.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Don’t forget about Mick Abel, the other half of the Phillies’ best pitching prospect duo in 20 years

On the mound, Abel was breathtaking in the NL’s 5-0 victory in the annual prospect showcase that kicked off MLB’s All-Star week. A native of Portland, Ore., about 175 miles south of Seattle, he got the start and fanned Mariners prospects Jonatan Clase and Harry Ford in a scoreless first inning.

Center fielder Justin Crawford, the Phillies’ other representative in the game, went 0-for-2 with a strikeout but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

» READ MORE: Justin Crawford’s stellar first full season in the minors speeds all the way to the Futures Game at 19

Abel, No. 35 on Baseball America’s top-100 prospect list, has a 4.75 ERA in 13 starts for double-A Reading. Control continues to be an issue. He has struck out 70 batters but walked 35 in 60 2/3 innings.

“He’s been working on things,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week. “Parts of his numbers are very good, parts of it he needs to continue to improve upon. He’s a developing pitcher in our mind. He’s got great stuff, a great work ethic and work habits.

“I’ve been around those guys with their types of abilities. When they find it, they find it and they’re in the big leagues. He’s that type of guy.”

» READ MORE: Phillies get some good news from tests on Andrew Painter’s elbow