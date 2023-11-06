Aaron Nola receives qualifying offer from Phillies, who decline to make one for Rhys Hoskins

It was a formality, but the Phillies tagged Aaron Nola on Monday with a qualifying offer that he will just as surely reject by next week.

No surprises there.

But if Rhys Hoskins is going to return to the Phillies in 2024, it won’t be with a qualifying offer in hand. The team decided not to make him the one-year, $20.325 million offer, which he likely would have accepted after having knee surgery on March 31 and missing all of this season.

In both cases, the chances of either free agent returning to the Phillies don’t change much with or without a qualifying offer.

As one of the top pitchers on the market, Nola, 30, is looking for a multiyear deal with an annual salary of at least $25 million, maybe closer to $30 million. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week that the team’s “priority” is to keep Nola.

But the Phillies will face competition from other pitching-needy teams. Once Nola rejects the qualifying offer (he has until Nov. 14), the Phillies would receive a compensatory 2024 draft pick if he signs elsewhere.

Hoskins, 30, is in a different situation. He received a $12 million salary this year through arbitration, then tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in spring training and was unable to play this season.

It’s possible that Hoskins will receive multiyear offers in free agency. But he also might have to settle for a one-year deal at a similar salary and re-enter the market next winter. Either way, the qualifying offer would’ve represented a considerable raise.

Hoskins’ chances of re-signing with the Phillies will depend largely on what position Bryce Harper plays next season. If Harper plays mostly first base, Hoskins is likely headed out the door. If Harper returns to the outfield, there would be a place for Hoskins.

“In Aaron’s case, it’s very simple for me to say, ‘Yeah, we want to pursue him because we need a starting pitcher,’” Dombrowski said last week. “As far as Rhys is concerned, there’s still some moving parts that I’m just not sure of different answers at this time.”

Nola was among seven free agents who received a qualifying offer. The others: Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and fellow pitchers Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, and Josh Hader.