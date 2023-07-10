Phillies 2023 MLB draft tracker: Meet every pick on Day 2

Nearly two decades after taking an athletic outfielder from Hawaii in the Rule 5 draft, the Phillies may have turned up another.

The Phillies opened Day 2 of the MLB draft Monday by selecting shortstop/outfielder Devin Saltiban in the third round with the 93rd overall pick. Saltiban attended Hilo High School in Hawaii, the state that produced 2008 Phillies hero Shane Victorino.

Will he be the next Flyin’ Hawaiian?

“Shane Victorino actually reached out to me, texted me, and said, ‘Welcome to Philly,’” Saltiban told KHON2 News in Hawaii. “I’m excited and ready to be on this journey.”

» READ MORE: ‘Raw power’ was evident in Phillies’ first-round pick Aidan Miller back in middle school

After taking power-hitting high school infielder Aidan Miller in the first round Sunday night, the Phillies didn’t have a second- or fifth-round pick, a consequence of signing qualifying-offer free agent Trea Turner in the offseason.

But they made seven selections on the middle day of the three-day draft. Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ picks in Rounds 3 through 10:

Round 3, pick 98: SS/OF Devin Saltiban, Hilo High School (Hawaii)

While Victorino possessed elite speed and a rocket-launcher arm en route to becoming a core member of the Phillies’ 2008 World Series champions, Saltiban is considered above-average in both categories. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound right-handed hitter, he has been coached by Kaha Wong, father of major-league infielders Kolten and Kean Wong. Kolten is a two-time Gold Glove winner. Most projections pegged Saltiban closer to the fourth or fifth round, so the Phillies are making an upside play.

Round 4, pick 130: OF TayShaun Walton, IMG Academy (Fla.)

At age 18, he batted .473/.526/.770 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. But here’s what really jumps out: He’s 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. Walton is a right-handed hitter with more speed than power, at least for now. The Phillies believe they have improved their minor league hitting program after hiring Luke Murton in the offseason to oversee the department. Unlocking Walton’s power could be a good test.

Round 6, pick 193: RHP George Klassen, Univ. of Minnesota

After drafting high school hitters with their first three picks, the Phillies went the college route for their first pitcher. Klassen had Tommy John elbow surgery in 2021 and came back throwing 100 mph. But command has been a problem. In 59 2/3 innings this season, he posted a 5.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 46 walks. It isn’t dissimilar to when the Phillies took Griff McGarry in the fifth round in 2021 despite control issues at the University of Virginia.

Round 7, pick 223: RHP Jake Eddington, Missouri State

He began his college career at the University of Alabama but transferred to Missouri State after having Tommy John elbow surgery. Eddington got an opportunity to start this season and had success with a deceptive, three-quarter arm slot. In 55 2/3 innings, he notched a 4.20 ERA and 59 strikeouts. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he doesn’t overpower like Klassen but rather relies on a late-breaking slider to keep hitters off his fastball.

Round 8, pick 253: 3B Bryson Ware, Auburn

A year ago, Ware batted .234/.336/.394 with one home run in 110 plate appearances. This year, he busted out with a .350/.438/.731 line in 270 plate appearances and 24 homers, an Auburn single-season record. How’s that for a breakout season? The Phillies are betting on continued improvement from the 22-year-old right-handed hitter, who plays both corner outfield positions in addition to third base.

Round 9, pick 283: OF Avery Owusu-Aseidu, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

He has roots in England and Canada, attended high school in the Milwaukee area, and played in college in Illinois. But no matter where you go, a 15-homer season is eye-catching. The Phillies lack power in the farm system, so they took a flier on a 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-handed hitter.

Round 10, pick 313: RHP Cam Brown, Texas Christian University

Another college pitcher out of the McGarry mold, Brown throws a high-octane hitter that can overpower when it’s a strike. But the 21-year-old had a 15.3% walk rate, the highest of his career, this season at TCU. Brown, 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, has a fastball-slider combination that might suit a relief role in pro ball. But his success will depend on throwing more strikes.