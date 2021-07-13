The Phillies started the MLB Draft by selecting pitchers and outfielders with their first 10 picks as they drafted five high school players and five college players.

On Monday, they grabbed a college arm who throws 99 mph in Oklahoma closer Jason Ruffcorn, and a college slugger with a polished approach in South Alabama’s Ethan Wilson. Gavin Tonkel, a high school outfielder from Northern California, was an unknown prospect to some teams, and Micah Odenbriet, a high school pitcher signed to Michigan State, is considered the best pitcher in the state of Michigan.

On Tuesday, the Phillies will finish the draft by selecting 10 more players as the draft concludes with rounds 11-20. Here’s a look at the picks as they happen:

Round 11, pick 325: RHP Andrew Baker, Chipola College (Fla.)

He struck out 92 batters this season in 57⅓ innings as he worked as both a starter and reliever for the junior college in the Florida panhandle. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is committed to play at South Carolina and was drafted two years ago by the Dodgers in the 16th round. A catcher in high school, Baker played last season at Auburn before returning this year to Chipola, where he fired a 95-mph fastball but also walked 5.3 batters per nine innings.

Round 12, pick 355: 3B TJ Rumfeld, Virginia Tech

The first non-pitcher or outfielder drafted by the Phillies, Rumfeld started every game this season as a redshirt freshman for Virginia Tech after transferring from Texas Tech. He led the team with 26 walks and was tied for the team-lead with 37 RBIs while hitting .315 with seven homers. His father, Toby, was a second-round pick by the Reds in 1991 and played 12 seasons in the minors. Rumfeld is playing this summer for the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League.