In an attempt to gauge, however imprecisely, the depth of every National League East team, we broke down each club’s 40-man roster. The Washington Nationals have the most players (37) who spent time in the big leagues last season and the most collective Wins Above Replacement (47.8, according to Fangraphs). The New York Mets were next with 40.1 WAR (not including pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who will miss this season, or outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who missed all of last year), followed by the Atlanta Braves (39.8).