In an attempt to add depth, the Phillies claimed two relief pitchers off waivers Wednesday from the San Francisco Giants.

Right-hander Luis Ortiz and lefty Andrew Vasquez spent most of the season in triple A. Ortiz, 27, had a 1.04 ERA in 8⅔ innings with the Giants and a 4.54 ERA in 67⅓ innings at triple-A Sacramento; Vasquez, 29, had a 6.23 ERA in 8⅔ innings between the Giants and Toronto Blue Jays and a 2.23 ERA in 32⅓ innings at the triple-A level.

It’s the second time the Phillies made a claim on Vasquez. They acquired him from the Blue Jays on Aug. 2 only to designate him for assignment two weeks later, at which point he was claimed by the Giants.

The Phillies also created space on the 40-man roster by outrighting right-handed pitchers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, and infielder Yairo Muñoz to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

