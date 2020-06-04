In a 67-page first draft of a health and safety manual that was presented to the Players Association three weeks ago, MLB outlined procedures for staging a season in the midst of a pandemic that has killed more than 108,000 people in the United States. Road teams would face particularly austere behavioral restrictions, including not being allowed to leave the hotel other than to go to the ballpark, use hotel gyms and other shared facilities, or ride in taxis, Ubers or other forms of mass transit.