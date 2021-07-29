Neither a COVID-19 outbreak in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse nor a trade deadline that was one day away could keep Max Scherzer from one more NL East duel with the Phillies on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

And it went like so many of the others over the last seven years.

With a gaggle of scouts in attendance to gauge the health of Scherzer’s right triceps, the three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up one run on three hits in six innings and picked up a 3-1 victory over the Phillies in the first of two seven-inning games.

Scherzer matched up against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who allowed a decisive two-run homer to Yan Gomes in the seventh inning after center fielder Odúbel Herrera was unable to make a diving catch on Gerardo Parra’s leadoff double. Wheeler scattered seven hits but also retired eight consecutive batters at one point.

In dropping the opener of the doubleheader, the Phillies also dipped back below .500. But, despite their 50-51 record, the division lead — 4½ games for the New York Mets, who were losing in a matinee against the Atlanta Braves — remains within sight.

Thus, indications Thursday were that the Phillies are still looking to make additions, specifically to the back of the rotation and the bullpen, before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The lone blemish against Scherzer came in the fourth inning when J.T. Realmuto halted a 9-for-44 skid with a leadoff home run that wrapped around the left-field foul pole. Scherzer also had the briefest of bouts with his command in the first inning, issuing back-to-back one-out walks to Brad Miller and Bryce Harper.

But that feels nitpicky. In his first start since July 8, Scherzer had life on his fastball (94.2 mph average) and mixed in his slider, changeup, curveball, and even a few cutters. The Nationals were already looking for a prospect-rich package in return for Scherzer, and the price may have actually gone up.

The Phillies were unable to come back in the final inning even though the Nationals lifted Scherzer after 88 pitches and traded closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays before the game. Kyle Finnegan tossed a scoreless seventh inning to nail down his first career save.

Less than 90 minutes before the first pitch, Nationals manager Dave Martinez informed the media that Scherzer would start. He was slated to go last Saturday in Baltimore but had to be scratched because of triceps soreness related to hitting. For the Nationals to maximize their return in a trade before Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline, they needed to show the world that he’s ready to pitch.

It wasn’t surprising, then, that Scherzer took the mound. But it was no less dramatic.

Since he signed with the Nationals seven years ago for $210 million, Scherzer has made 22 starts against the Phillies and gone 13-3 with a 2.42 ERA, 183 strikeouts, and 37 walks. In 2019, he faced them after breaking his nose during a bunting mishap in batting practice and shut them out for seven innings. Last month, he feuded with Joe Girardi after the Phillies manager called for umpires to check him for a sticky substance.

This time, Scherzer was pitching to punch his ticket out of Washington. Two years removed from winning the World Series, the Nationals have slid to seven games below .500 and are eyeing next season. Scherzer, a free agent after the season, could bring back an elite prospect or two.

Asked how he felt about the possibility of having to replace Scherzer in the middle of the game if a trade was completed, Martinez laughed and noted his ace’s legendary competitiveness.

“It might be a struggle,” Martinez said. “I might have to carry him off the field.”

No need. Scherzer dominated for six innings and walked off the field at Citizens Bank Park.

If it’s the last time, the Phillies won’t miss him.