Five batters into the game Thursday, Andrew McCutchen broke for home with Bryce Harper caught between first and second base. McCutchen dragged his left hand over the plate, sliding safely under the tag for the Phillies’ first steal of home in two years.

And that was it. That was the extent of the Phillies’ offense.

Playing without ailing J.T. Realmuto and banged-up Didi Gregorius, and after a rousing come-from-behind victory in 10 innings against the Nationals one night earlier, the Phillies fell behind early and were unable to recover in a 5-1 loss in Washington.

The Phillies nevertheless left DC having pocketed their first victorious three-game series on the road since Sept. 17-19, 2019, in Atlanta. A win in the series finale would’ve given them their first three-game road sweep since April 13-15, 2018, at Tampa Bay.

But Zach Eflin gave up two-run home runs to Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell in the first inning to drop them in an early 4-1 hole. And the combination of Patrick Corbin’s best start of the season for the Nationals and a pitcher-friendly strike zone from home-plate umpire Jeff Nelson contributed to a quiet day for the Phillies’ offense.

Realmuto missed his second game in a row but not for the reason you would’ve thought.

The star catcher didn’t play Wednesday night after taking a foul tip off his left knee in the previous game. It was unclear whether he would’ve been ready to play Thursday if he hadn’t come down with a stomach ache and a fever, twin ailments that required the Phillies to put him on the COVID-19 injured list. He tested negative for the virus but wasn’t allowed in the clubhouse.

Realmuto didn’t travel with the team after the game to Dunedin, Fla., where the Phillies begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Gregorius was absent from the lineup after leaving Wednesday night’s game with stiffness in his right elbow. The Phillies didn’t place him on the injured list, although manager Joe Girardi indicated that the shortstop could miss “a couple of days.”

Without two of their best hitters, the Phillies didn’t stand much chance against Corbin, who entered with a 7.36 ERA and 20 strikeouts in six starts. The lefty allowed five hits (four singles) and struck out nine over seven innings and didn’t allow a runner beyond first base after the first inning.

It didn’t leave Eflin with much margin for error, certainly not enough to leave a sinker over the plate to Schwarber or to let a first-pitch slider leak back to the middle against Bell.

Eflin came in having allowed four homers in seven starts. Two homers in one inning, on a day when the Phillies’ offense was neutralized, proved to be two too many.