“It means I’ve been really blessed and fortunate to be in the game for a long time,” Girardi said. “I’ve been around a lot of great players, great organizations who have given me an opportunity to do this. Great coaching staffs. Just everywhere I’ve been, I’ve had great coaches assembled around me. [Bench coach] Rob Thomson has been with me almost the whole way, all but one year. I’m so thankful for what he’s done for my career and what he does on an everyday basis and all the coaches what they’ve done. I’ve been blessed.”