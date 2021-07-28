The Phillies came close Tuesday afternoon to acquiring a starting pitcher, but they were reminded a few hours later that they’ll need to add more than one starter to stabilize their thin rotation.

Matt Moore allowed six runs in the first two innings of a 6-4 loss to the Nationals, who scored three runs off him after just 14 pitches. The Phillies had an agreement in place with Pittsburgh for left-handed starter Tyler Anderson before the deal hit a snag due to medical concerns about one of the prospects the Phillies were sending to the Pirates.

But Anderson -- who may still be coming to the Phillies -- can only fill one rotation place. And the Phillies need at least two starters if they’re going to chase down first-place.

Moore, who pitched four innings, now has a 6.46 ERA and has pitched more than five innings just once in six starts since returning from the injured list. Vince Velasquez is scheduled to pitch Thursday and has a 7.74 ERA in his last 10 starts. Zach Eflin is on the injured list with tendinitis in his right knee and the team does not have a timetable for his return, which seems concerning. For now, he’s being replaced by Spencer Howard, who was forced out Monday in the fourth inning due to a blister.

» READ MORE: Phillies agree to trade for lefty starter Tyler Anderson from the Pirates, sources say

The Phillies are hoping the back of their rotation can simply just keep them in games. Moore and Velasquez have struggled to do that, but one of them will remain in the rotation if the Phillies acquire just one starter before Friday’s trade deadline.

Josh Bell, the game’s fourth batter, hit a three-run homer in the first and Juan Soto hit a three-run homer in the second inning that bounced onto Ashburn Alley. A six-run hole after 12 batters is tough to overcome.

Didi’s defense

Didi Gregorius did not get charged with an error, but his defense did Moore no favors. He couldn’t throw Trea Turner out at first in the first inning and then was unable to catch a Victor Robles pop-up in foul territory in the second. Those first two innings may have gone different if Moore was able to get those outs. Instead, the innings rolled on.

Harper’s homer

The Phillies nearly overcame Moore’s start in fifth when Bryce Harper hit the first inside-the-park homer of his career. Harper’s fly ball hit the top of the angled wall in center field, just out of reach of the leaping Robles. The ball bounced across center field and Harper sprinted home. It was another display of aggressive baserunning by Harper, who stole three bases on Friday night to trigger a win over Atlanta.

McCutchen’s, too

Andrew McCutchen followed Harper with a homer to left field, which got the Phillies within two runs. It was the first time since 2008 -- Jayson Werth and Chase Utley -- that the Phillies hit back-to-back home runs and one of the homers was an inside-the-parker.

The ballpark roared after each homer, but imagine what it would have been like if the Phillies’ starter had simply kept them in the game. That’s all they’re asking for.

Up next

Zack Wheeler will face Patrick Corbin on Wednesday night in a match-up of the pitcher the Phillies signed and the one they tried to sign. Corbin visited South Philadelphia in November of 2018 before signing with Washington. The next winter, the Phils signed Wheeler. They likely would not have had the money to sign Wheeler had they landed Corbin, who has a 5.71 ERA in 19 starts this season.