In dire need of starting pitching, the Phillies didn’t add a Cy Young winner to their rotation Tuesday. But they may have picked up a Pac-Man.

The Phillies made a deal for left-hander Tyler Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates, multiple sources confirmed. The trade, which is pending a review of medical information, will send single-A catcher Abrahan Gutierrez and right-hander Cristian Hernandez to the Pirates and satisfy the Phillies’ need for an innings-eater with Zach Eflin on the injured list.

Anderson, 31, has a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts for the Pirates. But he has gone at least five innings in each of his starts and worked 103⅓ innings overall. The Phillies haven’t been able to count on five innings from Vince Velasquez, Matt Moore, or Spencer Howard, the primary occupants of the No. 4 and 5 spots in the rotation.

The Phillies have been hunting for pitching help — for the rotation and bullpen — in advance of Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. It appears they intensified their search in recent days, especially with Eflin’s right knee injury progressing more slowly than the team expected.

Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night in Pittsburgh against the Milwaukee Brewers, the first sign that a deal was imminent. It’s possible he could he could make his Phillies debut Thursday against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Velasquez is scheduled to start that day.

Eflin has missed his last two starts after going on the injured list with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. He threw a bullpen session Sunday, and manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Eflin is “not quite where we need him to be.”

The Phillies’ best chance to win a weaker-than-expected NL East rests with quality innings from top-of-the-rotation starters Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Eflin. The Phillies were among only four teams that had three starters with at least 100 innings in the first half of the season.

“If you’re going to go on a winning streak, which you need to do at some point to win, that usually means you have good starting pitching,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said over the weekend. “That means we need Aaron and Zach Eflin to pitch well. And I think they’re capable. If they’re pitching up to their capabilities, I think our fours and fives can get by with five innings with a deep bullpen. Because, really, most fives, that’s what they’re doing now today.”

The Phillies are expected to continue looking for bullpen help before Friday’s deadline. Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel is the marquee name on the reliever market, but the acquisition cost is expected to be high. Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez, also expected to be dealt by Friday, is another possibility.

Anderson, who will be a free agent at season’s end, has about $1 million remaining on his one-year, $2.5 million contract. The Phillies began the week with about $4 million of wiggle room below the $210 million luxury-tax threshold.

A former first-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2011, Anderson has a 4.60 career ERA in 104 appearances (100 starts) with Colorado and the San Francisco Giants. His best season came in 2018 when he posted a 4.55 ERA in a career-high 176 innings for the Rockies.

Hernandez, 20, had a 3.49 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings for single-A Clearwater. Gutierrez, 21, was batting .285 with five homers and a .418 on-base percentage in 172 at-bats for Clearwater.