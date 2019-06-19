WASHINGTON -- The Phillies spent another night at the ballpark without playing a game as Tuesday night’s contest at Nationals Park was postponed following a two-hour rain delay.
The game against the Nationals will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 24. The Phillies will return Wednesday to Nationals Park for a doubleheader that was scheduled after Monday’s game was postponed.
Zach Eflin will face lefthanded Patrick Corbin in Wednesday’s first game. Jake Arrieta, who was rained out on Monday and Tuesday, will start Wednesday’s nightcap. The Nationals did not announce a starter. the Phillies could catch a break on Wednesday if Nationals starter Max Scherzer is unable to pitch after he broke his nose Tuesday afternoon on a bunt during batting practice.