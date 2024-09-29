Phillies beat Nationals, finish with 95 wins, their most since 2011. Now they’ll wait for the playoffs.

WASHINGTON — With the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs locked up, there wasn’t much for the Phillies to play for on Sunday. There were a few milestones that players wanted to cross. Nick Castellanos, who exited in the second inning, played in his 162nd game. Starter Aaron Nola had the opportunity to reach 200 strikeouts and 200 innings but fell just short.

But the biggest takeaway from Game 162 — a 6-3 win over the Nationals — was that the players came out of it healthy — or at least, the Phillies hope. In the bottom of the second inning, Drew Millas roped a single right at Nola. It hit him just above his right hip. Nola was looked at by assistant athletic trainer Joe Rauch, but stayed in the game.

Advertisement

He allowed three earned runs on nine hits over five innings with seven strikeouts and one home run. The right-hander finished his year with a 3.57 ERA over 199⅓ innings, with 197 strikeouts.

With the win, the Phillies finished their season 95-67 — their most wins since 2011. The second seed, which was determined in their loss to the Nationals on Saturday, guarantees them home-field advantage for the National League Division Series but not the entirety of the playoffs, should they advance.

Before the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson talked about the importance, and challenge, of his hitters staying sharp during the first-round bye. Sunday’s game was a good note to end on, from that standpoint. The Phillies jumped on Nationals starter Jake Irvin early. Kyle Schwarber collected a leadoff walk, Trea Turner singled, and Castellanos walked.

» READ MORE: How the Phillies plan to use the bye week to get Ranger Suárez back on track: ‘He’s really close’

Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm drove Schwarber and Turner home with ground outs to put two runs on the board. The lineup tacked on in the fifth, loading the bases with a walk and two singles for Schwarber, who hit a two-run single to left.

Weston Wilson drove in another two runs with a line-drive double to center field for a 6-1 lead. As a whole, the Phillies collected six runs on nine hits, going 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Of course, the Phillies finished their season in the most dramatic way possible. Jose Ruiz loaded the bases, and Juan Yepez flied out 366 feet to the left-field wall to end it. Kody Clemens robbed him with a a jumping grab.

Because the Phillies finished their season with a better record than the Yankees (93-68), who have the best record in the American League, the Phillies will get home-field advantage if they advance to the World Series.