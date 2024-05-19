Alec Bohm and Aaron Nola carry the Phillies as they finish off a sweep of the Nationals

The Phillies were able to win their previous two games largely because of starting pitching, but on Sunday, everything was working in sync. Aaron Nola gave his team a seven-inning outing and the offense combined for 11 runs on 12 hits. Their 11-5 win over the Nationals resulted in their sixth series sweep of the season.

Nola hadn’t allowed a home run since April 26 but allowed two to the Nationals. Those two home runs — a two-run shot by Eddie Rosario in the fourth and a solo shot by Jesse Winker in the fifth — were the only hits he allowed all day. He walked Nick Senzel three times — an uncharacteristically high number for him — but also picked him off in the top of the second inning. Nola struck out five batters.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: A too-early MLB trade deadline preview: Teams to watch with players who could be fits for the Phillies

Alec Bohm, who is now leading Major League Baseball in RBIs with 42, drove in five runs on Sunday. Bohm hit sacrifice flies in the third and fifth innings and a three-run homer in the eighth to give the Phillies an 11-3 lead.

Three Phillies had multi-hit days: Bryce Harper, Kody Clemens, and Nick Castellanos. Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. All of his hits were singles, but two of those singles were hard-hit (over 95 mph).

Clemens, who produced the game-tying hit the night before, received a nice ovation from the crowd in his first at-bat. He hit a double in the second inning and an RBI double in the fifth.

Harper went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Seranthony Domínguez pitched in relief of Nola in the eighth inning. He struggled to throw strikes but was able to wiggle his way out of damage, thanks in part, to a jumping catch from Bohm to rob Luis Garcia of a line-drive hit.

Spencer Turnbull pitched the ninth inning. He was throwing strikes, but the Nationals managed three singles off him — including a run-scoring by Keibert Ruiz. Turnbull induced a fly out, allowed an RBI double by Jacob Young, and struck out C.J. Abrams to get to two outs. He induced a groundout end the game.