Phillies’ bats go quiet in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals

WASHINGTON — It was another lackluster offensive showing for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. They combined for just two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. But it was a good day for the backups.

Utility man Whit Merrifield made the start in left field, Cristian Pache made the start in center, and Edmundo Sosa filled in for Bryson Stott at second base. Sosa drove in both of the Phillies’ runs, going 2-for-2 with a home run — his first of the season.

Pache went 0-for-2 with a strikeout, but he made a great catch in the first inning on a sinking liner from Joey Gallo, with two outs and a runner on second, that surely saved a run from scoring. Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a run and a strikeout.

After Sunday’s loss, the Phillies are 4-5. Here are a few more takeaways.

Tough start for Sánchez

After a strong start against the Reds last Monday, Cristopher Sánchez struggled on Sunday. He didn’t have his trademark control or command, allowing three walks through 4⅓ innings. He also didn’t induce nearly as many swings and misses as he normally does. Sánchez finished his day allowing three earned runs on six hits with just one strikeout.

The bullpen did a good job behind him. Yunior Marte inherited runners on the corners with one out in the fifth and allowed no hits and one walk with one strikeout in 1⅔ innings. Matt Strahm allowed one hit through one inning of work, and so did Seranthony Domínguez.

Struggles on the base paths

After Kyle Schwarber was caught stealing second base in the top of the fifth inning, the Phillies took the lead in all of baseball in that area with six. It was not a good day for them on the other side of the base paths, either. They allowed five stolen bases against the Nationals.